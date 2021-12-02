‘Annie Live!’ set to shine brightly with Taraji P. Henson and all-star cast

“Annie Live!” is set to shine bright with an all-star cast just in time for the holidays. Rolling out spoke with the stellar cast led by newcomer Celina Smith in the titular role. “Annie Live!” also features Titus Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

“Annie Live!“ airs Thursday, Dec. 3, 2021, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.