Kamala Harris loses 2 advisers in 1 month

There’s going to be another shakeup in Vice President Kamala Harris’ camp as her senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is expected to leave her position before the end of the year. Ashley Etienne, the vice president’s communications director, announced last month that she would leave in December as well, which marks two senior-level exits in the past month.

A White House official said Wednesday that Sanders had “served honorably” for three years, first as a part of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and then on the transition team before joining the vice president’s office.

“Symone has served honorably for three years. The President and vice president are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year,” a White House source told CNN.

Sanders addressed her departure as well as she sent out a letter to her colleagues and thanked Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been. I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you,” Sanders’ letter stated.

The 31-year-old political strategist joined the White House from Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign where she made her presence felt as one of his senior advisers. Her political career also includes a stint as the national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. She was a political analyst for CNN prior as well.