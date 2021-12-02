Robert Griffin III vows to expose Washington Football Team in memoir (video)

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III promises to uncover the Washington Football Team’s many sins in his upcoming memoir.

RG III posted a video on his Twitter platform where he excitedly vowed that the memoir, Surviving Washington, will be an “explosive tell-all from [the] former franchise savior” that will shed light on “one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

RGIII plans to put the team that drafted him on full-furnace blast with accusations of rampant sexual harassment in the workplace. He also accuses the team of medically mismanaging him which caused him to rip his ACL in 2013.

RGIII was drafted No. 2 by the team that used to be called the Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft. The former college Heisman Trophy winner out of Baylor University was overwhelmingly voted Rookie of the Year after the 2012-13 season. But Griffin was pretty much run out of town because NFL defenses quickly adjusted to his style and Griffin was rendered mostly ineffective for the remaining three years in D.C.

Griffin never started for another NFL franchise as he was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns in 2015, but was cut after one season. He then toiled as a backup to Lamar Jackson for three years with the Baltimore Ravens. After being cut after the 2020 season, and garnering no interest from other teams, Griffin now works as a college football commentator for ESPN.

Despite the highly charged accusations he makes about the Washington Football Team in his book, he admits he would love to return to the team.

Surviving Washington, written with former New York Daily News reporter Gary Myers, is scheduled for an August 2022 release.