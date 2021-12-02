Wendy Williams may ‘never’ return to her talk show

Media outlets are reporting that there is a good chance that daytime talk show queen Wendy Williams may never return to her beloved purple chair.

Moreover, Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, has explained to a British newspaper that he and his sister have discussed her post-show plans should she decide to retire.

Williams has been battling a myriad of medical maladies recently, both physical and mental, that has greatly delayed her return for the new season, including Grave’s disease, a thyroid condition, the novel coronavirus, drug and alcohol addiction, and a mental breakdown.

Now Yahoo! News and The Sun are reporting that the 57-year-old divorced mother is in such disarray that she may not have the capacity to host her eponymous show again.

Both publications are also reporting that former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd, who has been guest hosting, is the leading candidate to take over the reins on a permanent basis.

“No-one expected ratings to go up 32 percent without Wendy,” Radar Online cited a source. “The fill-in hosts were just supposed to keep the show’s lights on until Wendy was well enough to return. It was assumed that without Wendy, the audience would not watch, but that has not been the case. In fact, when Sherri Shepherd took over she not only retained all of Wendy’s fans but also brought in a whole new audience too.”

Furthermore, Tommy Williams told The Sun that he and Wendy Williams have “talked about different things. She’s definitely kicked around some different ideas, all of which I know she’ll be successful with, but time will tell.

“I do believe that anything, post her career in television, if that were to be the case, would be involving youth and people who dream of doing something in the media,” he added.