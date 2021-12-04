Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ documentary

Hulu was put in the fire this week after a documentary on the deaths at the Astroworld concert was released on the streaming platform before being immediately pulled on Dec 1. The project received a lot of backlash on social media as people declared it was “too soon” for anyone to capitalize off the travesty.

The new documentary, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, recapped the deadly events that occurred at the Travis Scott headlined show and performance. Ten people have died and hundreds were injured at the Nov. 5 show that was attended by roughly 50,000 people. The chaos ensued after a crowd rushed the stage and left eight dead and over 300 injured. Several multi-million dollar suits have been filed already by numerous attorneys on behalf of the hundreds of victims. Hulu pulled the expose and explained that it wasn’t one of their original programs.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on Nov. 20. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told Variety.

The news special was produced by KTRK, ABC’s owned-and-operated local station in Houston. The description of the “Concert From Hell” news special that was on Hulu’s site stated:

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

The 50-minute documentary can be viewed https://tinyurl.com/2p92rmtv.

Hulu previously seemed to be trying to distance themselves from the tragic concert as The Kardashians reportedly edited out footage of the “Sico Mode” rapper for their upcoming new reality series that will air on the streaming network. Scott apparently was involved in a storyline surrounding him and the mother of his daughter Kylie Jenner. The couple announced in September that they have a new baby on the way as well which was rumored to be part of show’s topics.