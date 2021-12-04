Kehlani reveals that she felt bullied into getting breast implants

In an interview with Byrdie magazine on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, Kehlani is opening up about her decision to get her breast implants removed.

The singer and songwriter admitted that she felt pressured into getting them in the first place.

“I got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me,” she explained.

Kehlani went on to say that people accused she of looking disheveled and not “put together” enough.

“I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like, ‘She’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants,” she admitted.

“I think you have breast implant illness,” Kehlani’s doctor told her after suffering from adverse side effects of the implants like chronic fatigue, brain fog, and severe joint pain.

While breast implant illness is not an official medical diagnosis, the term describes a wide range of symptoms that can develop after undergoing breast reconstruction or cosmetic augmentation with silicone implants.

The complications that Kehlani faced led her to remove the implants altogether, and they could not be happier with the decision.

“I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy. I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore,” Kehlani said.

The “Toxic” singer says she regrets ever getting implants after they realized she “let the world bully” her into feeling like it was something she needed.

“It’s been such a journey to figure out how I feel about the way that I look,” Kehlani added.