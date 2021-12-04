Master P jumps into the ice cream business with latest venture (video)

Master P is about to bring his other alias, The Ice Cream Man, back to the forefront with his latest business endeavor. The man born Percy Miller recently shared an Instagram video inside of his house of a new touch screen machine called The Ice Cream Shop. The device makes instant ice cream deserts with your choice of toppings served in a cup that you can purchase from a vending machine.

“The Ice Cream Man taking over! Our new technology and ice cream machine @romeomiller. When you put God first, nothing is impossible. #TheIceCreamShop. We going to take this company public soon. The more we make, the more we give. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Trust the process #TheFuture We [are] creating economic empowerment, join the movement,” Master P posted.

In the clip, the No Limit boss also reveals he has plans to put The Ice Cream Shop in schools and convenience stores across the country.

“We’re going to take over the whole ice cream game. … Then, I’m going to take this company public real soon, so my people can eat off of this. We got ice cream machines going into 7-Eleven, malls, schools, the celebrity houses,” he further revealed.

Always standing close to his father and soaking up business game, Romeo also agreed, adding, “This [is] the future, pops.”

Master P is no stranger to the food business as his Rap Snacks business venture has been bringing him millions for the past few years. He also recently partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch Master Crunch Cereal, a honey-nut toasted oat breakfast cereal. The Colonel is featured on the two boxes as well with one picture of his basketball playing days and the other of his younger entrepreneurial days handling business on a flip phone.

Like most of his business ventures, a portion of the cereal’s proceeds benefit Master P’s Team Hope Foundation. The non-profit organization focuses on enriching the lives of inner-city youth by promoting their education and providing life-advancement opportunities as well as assisting senior citizens with food and shelter. Check out the video below as Master P shows and proves once again that there is no limit to his hustle.



