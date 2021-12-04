Mýa talks about marriage; says she bought herself a ring

Mýa is no stranger to self-love.

In December 2020, after the internet lost it when she posed in a wedding gown in images that were ultimately from her music video, “The Truth,” and the “Best of Me” singer revealed that she married herself in 2013.

She stopped by the “Tamron Hall Show,” on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and talked about her marriage to herself, and revealed that she even bought herself a wedding ring.

“It was a spiritual thing that actually really happened in real life,” Mýa responded when Hall asked her about her music video and the motivation behind depicting her marrying herself.

“When I wrote the song with another counterpart of mine, we wrote it to self. But I never brought a visual to life, and I decided to do that last Valentine’s Day,” she continued.

Hall jokingly asked for clarification surrounding the rule of thumb for marrying yourself in terms of gift-giving and if Mýa had to create a registry.

“Yeah, there are all kinds of lines,” Mýa replied while laughing. “But I did buy a ring for myself.”

Mýa went on to explain that she bought the ring so that if a guy tries to hit on her in public, she doesn’t have to worry about the repercussions of them taking it personally if she can simply tell them that she’s married with the proof on her ring finger to show for it.