Bow Wow explains why he’ll never get married

Rapper Bow Wow is not down with the married life whatsoever. He said he is loving the bachelor life so much that fans should never expect the musician and actor to ever walk down the aisle.

“Just not my thing,” he summarized on Twitter.

The emcee, who was born in Columbus, Ohio, as Shad Moss 34 years ago, conducted a revealing question-and-answer session with fans over the weekend now that he has wrapped up the Millennium Tour with Omarion, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Soulja Boy.

Closed the tour out last night like this! Thanks to every city every fan we touched! Its not over. See yall in 2022 #millenniumtour2021 pic.twitter.com/Z3TR45Aj16 — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 27, 2021

Bow Wow told his fans on Twitter that he is in a good space these days. He added that he has worked for years to get to this point and he doesn’t want anything to interrupt the good vibes he’s got right now.

“I’m in a good place mentally,” Bow Wow said. “I’m so numb to things now. I won’t let anything interfere with my happiness. That took some time. I just started this three years ago next year will be year four … just no bad press no mess. And I’m learning how to fall back.”

When one fan pressed him on why he’s so against hitching up to someone, Bow Wow told him that he can’t imagine himself being tied down at this point in his life.

I have nothing against folks who get married. Its just i know myself and that life is not the life for me. My life is perfect the way it is. https://t.co/xWhUfxA1h6 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 2, 2021

Another user lauded Bow Wow for seeking his personal peace before money, fame and power while still making moves in the business realm. However, he disagreed with the marriage part.

I like where you was headed. You through me off with marriage https://t.co/G7VW6hRT0u — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 2, 2021

A third respondent asked Bow Wow to elaborate on his reasons for eschewing marriage. Bow Wow, who has been embroiled in some high profile skirmishes with celebrity women in the past, explained that he has grown weary of getting immersed in similar situations again.

Just not my thing. I like my peace. I like my space. I like spending my money on me and my daughter. I havent had a headache in 3 years 🤣 https://t.co/IqE7YMe1Bs — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 2, 2021

Another note from Bow Wow: no more children for him.