Chloe Bailey helps honor Lil Nas X (video)

Lil Nas X received Variety’s Innovator award at their annual Hitmakers event on Dec. 4. The Hitmakers event, tied to Variety‘s Dec. 2 Hitmakers issue, honors the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make and break the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Singer Chloe Bailey presented the “Old Town Road” hitmaker with the honor.

“There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better. By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door.

“Yes, he has smashed records. Yes, he has broken down barriers. He delivers creatively like no other and that makes him so deserving of this: Innovator of the Year,” Bailey said of Lil Nas X.

Other artists honored at the event included Jack Harlow for Hitmaker of Tomorrow, Polo G for the Rising Star award presented by Amazon Music, and Olivia Rodrigo for Songwriter of the Year. The City Girls were also presented with the Future Is Female Award presented by Motown Records.

“I had a lot of fun pissing people off. I’m kidding, I’m kidding. This year took a lot of mental strength from me to be able to keep pushing after my debut put me in such a high place so quickly. I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career.

“I’m simply thankful for this award. I’m thankful for this year. Thank you for my team. Thank you, Ron Perry. Thank you, Jack Harlow in the audience right now … Thank you guys, I love you,” Lil Nas X stated during his acceptance speech.

Take a look at Chloe and Lil Nas X at Variety’s Hitmakers event now.