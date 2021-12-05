Keisha “WriteNow” Allen is on a mission to follow her passion and live out her purpose. During the pandemic the Miami native, penned her first novel; Worth the Weight. : A Love Like No Other in 2020, and self-published it in 2021.

What inspired me to write the novel Worth the Weight?

Honestly, it wasn’t planned. I was attempting to finish another book and kind of got stuck at the ending when this story came to mind. My friend who was sitting across from me encouraged me to go where my energy was, so I immediately did a mind map, looked up some Afrocentric names, and the rest is history.

What is the story behind the title?

The main character felt like she was carrying the weight of the world with everything she was going through. She was approaching thirty and wanted to have a family, but things weren’t working the way she had hoped. I wanted to do a play on words, and that’s also why she became a plus-sized woman, hence “Worth the Weight.”

