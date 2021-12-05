Master P asks judge to declare him single after years of separation from ex

Master P, born Percy Miller, is ready to be a single man and start a new chapter in his life.

The No Limit CEO has been separated from his ex-wife Sonya Miller for more than a decade, and he has recently asked a judge to declare him as single.

In documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, Master P asked the courts to restore his single status because there’s no reason he and Sonya Miller should still be legally married.

He also noted that Miller filed for divorce in 2013 after having separated three years prior in 2010. He added that they reached an agreement and settled all their disputes in 2016, but the paperwork to finalize the divorce was never submitted to the courts.

To finally wrap up their divorce, Master P is formally requesting that the courts dissolve his and Miller’s marriage and for a judge to declare them both single.

Master P and Sonya Miller got married in 1998 and had seven children together. After nearly 25 years of marriage, Miller filed for divorce in 2013 due to irreconcilable differences.

She has also cited Master P’s infidelities and the child he had outside of their marriage in 1996, Cymphonique, as contributing factors for the divorce.

Master P once opened up about their divorce on an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2014 saying, “In a relationship, you know things happen. People grow together, they grow apart.”

“I’m not mad at her. I love her,” he added before offering an apology for anything hurtful that he might have said against her.