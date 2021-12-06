Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts LeBron James for ‘big ball’ dance (video)

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar delivered a stern tongue lashing to fellow Laker LeBron James for celebrating during the game and showing up the opponent.

Jabbar, 74, is referring to King James’ rendition of former NBA star Sam Cassell’s “big ball dance” after hitting the game-clinching 3-point shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24, 2021.

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a video. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron's big balls dance: "Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance? It doesn't make sense…..GOATs don't dance." pic.twitter.com/6uxAcTMHSd — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) December 4, 2021

This is the second time this season that Jabbar has thrown shots at LeBron. Two months ago, Jabbar ripped James for saying that getting vaccinated is a personal choice.

“I’m a huge fan of LeBron James, both as one of the greatest basketball players ever and as a humanitarian who cares about social injustice. I have written his praises many times in the past and undoubtedly will in the future. I admire him and have affection for him. But this time LeBron is just plain wrong—and his being wrong could be deadly, especially to the Black community,” Jabbar said on SubStack.

“And while some who don’t get the vaccine might never get sick or if they do suffer mild symptoms, he is still unknowingly spreading the disease to others, killing some. While we’re honoring the unvaccinated, COVID cases are rising alarmingly among young children.”