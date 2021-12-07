Dave Chappelle to open Netflix comedy festival in 2022

Fabled funnyman Dave Chappelle will headline one of a multitude of shows as part of Netflix’s comedy festival that will kick off in the spring of 2022.

Chappelle, who is perched at the pinnacle of the American comedy scene, is the biggest name that will appear at “Netflix is a Joke” festival and will be joined by an all-star list of jokester giants like Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Damon Wayans, Wanda Sykes, Luenell, Marlan Wayans, Marsha Warfield, Maya Rudolph, Ellen Degeneres, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld and many others.

In total, more than 130 artists will perform at 25 venues during the 11-day extravaganza from April 28 to May 8, 2022, with pre-sale tickets being sold beginning on Dec. 7. Regular tickets can be procured on Dec. 10 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

According to the official press release on Netflix.com, the festival is “going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world,” said Robbie Paw, Netflix’s director of standup and comedy specials.

Chapelle will commence the festival when he commandeers the Hollywood Bowl for the “Dave Chapelle and Friends” show on April 28. Other comedians will perform at more than two dozen of metro Los Angeles’ most iconic venues, including Dodger Stadium and the Rose Bowl.