Drake, Ye, Rihanna, Tyler, The Creator attend Virgil Abloh funeral (videos)

A myriad of celebrities, dignitaries and admirers showed up to pay homage to pioneering fashion designer Virgil Abloh at his memorial service in Chicago.

Many of Abloh’s closest friends, including Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, along with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, Kylie Jenner, Kid Cudi and others packed the private ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The services were filmed and shared by Chicago activist Englewood Barbie.

Abloh succumbed to a rare strain of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma age 41 after battling the terminal illness privately for years. Multiple people attested to Abloh’s indelible impact on the fashion world as well as his unique humanity.

Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Drake, Kid Cudi, Don C, Jerry Lorenzo, and others attended a private service In Memory of Virgil Abloh at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago today.

Tyler, The Creator, another Chicago native, delivered poignant words in remembrance of his colleague and friend. He broke down in tears as he recalled being prepared to send Abloh a special invitation but he had died.

Tyler The Creator Speaks At Virgil Abloh's Funeral Service

Drake can be seen greeting some of the survivors at the somber ceremony.

Afterward, Ye was also gracious enough to sign autographs for some of the mourning fans who stood outside the museum.