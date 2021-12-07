 Skip to content

Drake, Ye, Rihanna, Tyler, The Creator attend Virgil Abloh funeral (videos)

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 7, 2021

Virgil Abloh (Photo credit: Bang Media)

A myriad of celebrities, dignitaries and admirers showed up to pay homage to pioneering fashion designer Virgil Abloh at his memorial service in Chicago.


Many of Abloh’s closest friends, including Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, along with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, Kylie Jenner, Kid Cudi and others packed the private ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The services were filmed and shared by Chicago activist Englewood Barbie.

Abloh succumbed to a rare strain of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma age 41 after battling the terminal illness privately for years. Multiple people attested to Abloh’s indelible impact on the fashion world as well as his unique humanity. 


Tyler, The Creator, another Chicago native, delivered poignant words in remembrance of his colleague and friend. He broke down in tears as he recalled being prepared to send Abloh a special invitation but he had died.

Drake can be seen greeting some of the survivors at the somber ceremony.

Afterward, Ye was also gracious enough to sign autographs for some of the mourning fans who stood outside the museum.

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

Suspect charged in the killing of music exec Clarence Avant’s wife

Emmett Till’s accuser will not be charged by the Justice Department (video)

Jenifer Lewis airs new documentary investigating Kendrick Johnson’s death

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ documentary

cropped young dolph

Memphis street to be named in honor of slain rapper Young Dolph

Wack 100 calls for stricter laws after deadly invasion at Clarence Avant’s home


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.