H.E.R. to give special tribute to Marvin Gaye at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

H.E.R., the 24-year-old singer whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, will take to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, to honor the late Motown legend on the 50th anniversary of his What’s Going On album.

H.E.R. joins a host of other stars previously announced to be performing at the annual awards show, including the likes of Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera, who is slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits from a career that has spanned over two decades as she is given the inaugural Music Icon Award.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will be at the ceremony to present an award, as will “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox, “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, and 2020 PCA Fashion Icon Tracee Ellis Ross amongst others. Other stars tasked with handing out the accolades include Wanda Sykes, Jack Quaid, Jojo Siwa and Maggie Q.

The People’s Choice Awards are largely voted for by the public and 40 awards will be handed out on the night. It’s already been announced that Kim Kardashian West will receive the Fashion Icon accolade, Halle Berry will take home the People’s Icon prize, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with the People’s Champion gong. Johnson is also up for Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for “Young Rock,” and Social Star of 2021.

F9: The Fast Saga leads the nominations with eight nods, including Movie of 2021 and individual honors for its stars Vin Diesel, John Cena — who is up for two awards — and Charlize Theron.

In the TV categories, “Loki” has received five nominations, including the coveted Show of 2021, while “Ted Lasso,” “This Is Us,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are all shortlisted for four prizes.