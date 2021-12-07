Jussie Smollett sticks with ‘there was no hoax’ as he testifies in court

As Jussie Smollett fights to avoid a felony conviction, he continues to claim “there was no hoax” as he testified in court over claims he staged a racist and homophobic attack. The 39-year-old actor — who faces six felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly filing a false police report over the incident in Chicago on January 29, 2019 — appeared in court in his defense on Dec. 6, 2021.

He has stood by his claim that the assailants tied a noose around his neck as he rejected earlier testimony from brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. Last week, they claimed Smollett orchestrated the attack and paid them $3,500, but Smollett insisted the payment was for a meal and workout plan while traveling. He told his defense lawyer that he “never” gave Abimbola Osundairo payment for the scheme.

He told jurors in the Chicago court: “There was no hoax.” As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the “Empire” actor told jurors he was returning home in the early hours after buying a Subway sandwich when the alleged attack took place. He claimed one of the attackers — who was “massive” and wearing a ski mask — shouted that it was “Maga country,” which he believed to be a reference to then-United States President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Last week, the two brothers claimed that Smollett told them to shout the phrase during the alleged attack.

The actor said after the incident, he got back to his apartment building and “realized that the rope was around my neck.” He said he didn’t call the police because “as a black man in America, I don’t trust the police,” and he added he was angry when his manager did call the authorities.

It’s been alleged that Smollett staged the attack to boost his profile due to being