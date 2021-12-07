Rapper Dopeboy Trouble is bringing trap drill music to the forefront

Hip-hop artist Chris Upshaw Jr., who performs under the moniker Dopeboy Trouble, hails from Columbus, Georgia. The rap artist first began making music in 2016 after being released from a youth detention center to express his ambitions despite having a troubled past. His musical sound boasts over 20K monthly Spotify listeners, while he has received 300K views on his first music video. Dopeboy has proven that he belongs and is reassured by the fans who support him. His music centers around hard-hitting, drill beats that he shares on his recent single, “Dope FR.”

What or who inspired your music?

I wouldn’t say it was a particular thing or person, just more of an understanding of self. I needed a way to focus the energy inside of me. That is when I began writing music. Creating my sound while using my neighborhood and how I grew up as the backdrop to my lyrics.

How would you define your sound?

I would say my sound is unique. Trap drill music is a new sound mixed with hard-hitting beats. Artists such as Lil Baby, Chief Keef, and Gucci Mane are good examples of that genre of sound.

What other artists’ music inspires you?

Being from Columbus, Georgia, my musical taste is different. I am inspired by Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane and Yo Gotti. I am also a fan of Boosie and Chief Keef, especially his early musical work. Growing up, I felt these particular artists spoke to me and the everyday struggles I experienced.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I always like[d] the phrase, “the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.” It helped set a tone in everything I did. If you are not going all-in with what you are passionate about, why do it? Some things you have to fight for. I’m willing to fight for my dreams.