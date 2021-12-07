Suspect charged in the killing of music exec Clarence Avant’s wife

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Dec. 6, 2021, that 29-year-old Aariel Maynor has been charged in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant and attempting to kill her security guard while allegedly robbing her home on Dec. 1.

Maynor has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and felon with a firearm. He is also charged with two counts of residential burglary, per the news release. The release states that Maynor allegedly used an assault long barrel pistol during the robbery and shooting.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives. My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said.

Avant was the wife of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Clarence Avant, who is known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was present at the time of the shooting, as well as a security guard, but they were not hurt.

Maynor is accused of allegedly shattering a sliding glass door and invading the couple’s Trousdale Estates residence during the early hours of Dec. 1. The 81-year-old victim came face-to-face with the armed assailant who fired multiple shots. Jacqueline Avant was taken to nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Maynor was arrested when police responded to a burglary call nearby after he allegedly shot himself accidentally while breaking into another house in the Hollywood Hills. He is scheduled to be arraigned today, Dec. 7.