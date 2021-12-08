‘A Holiday Chance’ cast discusses saving the family empire

Richard Lawson (“Poltergeist,” “Dynasty,” “All My Children,”) portrays the patriarch of the Chance family, Garvin Chance, the reputed architect of a once-thriving filmmaking empire. But just as the Christmas spirit begins to envelop their picturesque estate, tragedy strikes at the nucleus of the family.

Directed by Jamal Hill, this dramedy and romantic holiday film also features Nafessa Williams, Sharon Leal, Tobias Truvillion, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Chasity Saunders and Crystal-Lee Naomi.