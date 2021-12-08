Jalen Rose files for divorce from ESPN host Molly Qerim

ESPN‘s power couple appears to be no longer.

Former NBA player and current analyst Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from “First Take” host Molly Qerim, TMZ Sports reports.

“We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward,” Rose said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Court records show Rose began filing the paperwork earlier this year, ending their two-and-a-half-year marriage. Both sides have remained cordial after the break-up. While they were married, Qerim and Rose appeared in commercials together including Gatorade and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

In the divorce documents, neither Rose or Qerim have requested spousal support.

Rose played 13 seasons in the NBA from 1994-2007. Qerim spent four years at ESPN starting in 2006 before venturing off to other media companies like the NFL Network before returning to ESPN in 2015. Both Rose and Qerim still work at ESPN.