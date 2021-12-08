 Skip to content

Superstar quarterback LeMarcus James sends powerful ripples of fear, chaos, rage and uncertainty throughout the big-time college football industry when he boycotts the national championship game — a contest that he was supposed to be playing in.

Actor Stephan James (Selma, If Beale Streat Could Talk) talks to rolling out about playing the juicy role of the antagonist (LeMarcus) who holds the biggest game of the year hostage.


Stephan James rivets in ‘National Champions’ film about college football greed

December 8, 2021

