‘Superfly’ actor Kaalan Walker accused of sexually assaulting 30 women

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 8, 2021

Actor Kaalan Walker (Photo source: Los Angeles Police Department)

Former Superfly actor Kaalan Walker allegedly sexually assaulted and raped up to 30 women in the Los Angeles metro area, according to court documents.


Staring at the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison, Walker sat silently during the hearing as his defense attorney argued that every one of his sexual encounters with the accusers was consensual.

Meanwhile, prosecutors proffered the argument that Walker, who was one of the stars in the 2018 remake of Superfly, used the promise of stardom to lure a steady succession of unsuspecting women to his hotel rooms or other secluded places and then forcibly raped them.


Walker was arrested in 2018 for alleged crimes dating back to 2016 and has been charged with six counts of forcible rape, two counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, and other felonies related to 11 alleged victims in Los Angeles County. Walker pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

