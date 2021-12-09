Flavor Flav accepts plea deal in domestic violence case

Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav has dodged a bullet and won’t have to serve any jail time following a domestic violence incident a few months back.

Flavor Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr,. was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in Henderson, Nevada, on Oct. 5, 2021, after cops responded to a domestic disturbance. The unidentified victim alleges the hip-hop veteran poked his finger at her nose, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and snatched a phone out of her hand. Flavor Flav was officially charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.

According to TMZ, the 62-year-old Flavor Flav has reportedly accepted a plea deal in the case as he recently pleaded no contest to one count of coercion. As a result, the misdemeanor domestic battery charged was dropped and the “9-1-1 Is a Joke” rapper skated away with a $640 fine and zero jail time.

“Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Drayton [Flavor Flav] was dismissed. Mr. Drayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court. Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety,” Flavor Flav’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, explained to TMZ.

In October, Flav announced that he completed a year of sobriety after battling substance abuse throughout his career.

“1 year up. lotz more to go … next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am … #sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype,” he previously posted on Instagram.