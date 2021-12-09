Rapper Slim 400 fatally shot in LA

Rising rap star Slim 400 was shot and killed in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was 33.

According to local law enforcement, Slim 400 was gunned down in Inglewood, California, a neighboring city to L.A. At press time, the police have not revealed what could have precipitated the violence nor how many assailants were involved.

Slim’s death comes just weeks after a fellow labelmate, rapper Young Dolph, was also killed during a drive-by shooting while visiting his Memphis, Tennessee, hometown. Slim and Dolph collaborated in the past on the song “Shake Back.”

This is the second time that Slim had been shot. He openly talked about how he barely survived when he was shot nine times in June 2019 while sitting in a car during a visit with his family in Compton.

He was mostly shot in the upper torso and two shots grazed his jaw and the top of his head. After a long recovery, Slim posted photos on Instagram of the permanent scars left by the bullet wounds. He even showed one of the slugs that were pulled out of his body.

Slim was born to two military parents in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1988. After they were discharged, the family moved to Compton and he graduated from Morningside High School, according to The Focus.

He began rapping in earnest in his early teens and veteran emcee YG spotted his talents. Slim eventually signed with the now-defunct Pushaz Ink record label in 2008 that was owned by DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign.

In addition to cranking out mixtapes High Off Trees and Keepin’ It 400, Slim’s career took off when he guest rapped on YG’s 2016 album Still Brazy, while shining on his own with the single “Bruisin” feat. Sad Boy Loko and YG.

Slim undoubtedly connected with his audience as the “Bruisin'” video has been viewed more than 33 million times.

Flip the page to view some of the many tributes pouring in on Twitter in remembrance of Slim.