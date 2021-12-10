Shea Coleman discusses entrepreneurship and juggling 2 ventures during COVID

Shelethia “Shea” Coleman is the owner of SheaBeeCakes LLC. and RMT & Wellness. Coleman, who hails from Dallas, is a mother of three and a mentor. She has three years of self-taught as well as trained baking experience while working as a licensed massage therapist for over 10 years. The highly motivated and ambitious entrepreneur enjoys baking, decorating and crafting. Over the years, she has experienced the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, but overall, she is pleased with her chosen path. When the pandemic hit, Coleman had to pivot quickly. She shared her entrepreneurial journey with rolling out and how loan programs like those offered by the SBA have helped her business.

How has your business been impacted during the pandemic?

The pandemic impacted my business positively because it boosted sales for the cake side while slowing business for the massage side to a complete stop.

Has your business benefited from any loan or grant programs during the pandemic, i.e., SBA grants or loans? If so, how has it helped your business?

My business benefited from loan [and] grant programs because I was able to continue to operate SheaBeeCakes, while the funding also allowed me to give birth to RMT & Wellness.

