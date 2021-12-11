KenGrizzy’s music makes listeners dance

Meet dancehall artist KenGrizzy representing The Bronx, NY. He has carved his own niche to captivate those who like the Afro -dancehall sound. The rising star just released his final song of the year, “So Special,” a bouncy tropical hip-hop record, with influences of Kevin Lyttle’s World Hit “Turn Me On.” The song has a sound sure to get you moving out of your seat.

How would you define your sound and your brand?

I define my sound as the mood setter, the party starter. When my music is listened to, I aim to get everyone moving, dancing enjoying life. My personal brand can be defined as a go-getter. Whatever I want I set my mind to it, no matter the obstacles in the way.

What or who is your inspiration?

My inspiration is my dad, who I lost in March of 2020. My father had nothing but love and support for my craft, and he would support it emotionally and financially. Now as the man of the household and oldest of three. I’m striving to have a successful music career and working harder than ever to make it happen.

On a more personal note, what do you like listening to when not performing?

I always and forever listen to dancehall and Afro-beats. Some of my absolute favorites are Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, Mavado, YCee, Swae Lee, Aidonia, Patra, Dynasty, and Kranium. These are just a few of my absolute favorites.

What was the inspiration behind your latest project?

“So Special,” my new single, was released on Dec. 3. It is a taut-sung melodic rap song about being so close to attaining the woman of my dreams while facing life obstacles that deter me from her. The song is based on my real-life experiences.

What is next for you?

I have a musical vault of singles ready to roll out after the release of “So Special.” I recently performed with CEO Elijah The Boys at the Rolling Loud in NYC. In February 2022, I will be on tour. So expect new music that will hopefully make you dance and enjoy the KenGrizzy experience.