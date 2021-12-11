Master P’s son Hercy Miller leaving HBCU Tennessee State

Hercy Miller’s college basketball career at Tennessee State is finished as the freshman baller has entered the transfer portal with all of his playing eligibility intact. The son of business and music mogul Master P was injured in the Tigers’ first game of the season on Nov. 9 against Alabama A&M. According to Master P, an improper diagnosis nearly led to the end of Hercy’s basketball career.

Master P spoke with The Tennessean and explained that he doesn’t blame the HBCU or the medical staff at TSU, but lays the burden on the disparity in medical resources between major universities and HBCUs and an overall lack of funding.

“We’ve got a great program at Tennessee State, we’ve got great people, we loved the culture, we just don’t have enough trainers. We don’t have enough medical people to take care of what needs to be taken care of. We don’t have the technology that the Dukes and all these major universities have. An injury like this could have been prevented,” explained the No Limit Colonel.

Hercy Miller was cleared to play after suffering a lower leg injury, but four days and several games later Master P became concerned and sent the young man to a specialist. The younger Miller was told he needed to take six months off to allow the injury to heal and was ruled out for the season on Nov. 30 after averaging 10.2 minutes of play in six games.

“The specialist said if we would have waited any longer he probably wouldn’t have been able to play basketball anymore because his ACL was going to go out next [leading to] all other kinds of injuries … That’s when I said I have to bring awareness to what’s going on at all these HBCUs — underfunding with no resources. I’m going to be with all the HBCU programs to bring awareness to this, but I’m not going to sacrifice my son’s career and his future,” Master P further told the newspaper.

Hercy Miller has returned home and Master P posted a video of him rehabilitating from the injury. P also stated Hercy was willing to return to the school if situations improved. Take a look as Master P brings attention to the disparity between athletic funding of HBCUs and other state institutions.