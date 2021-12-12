Adding to their already extensive fleet, Hyundai has created a new generation of vehicles by rolling out its first truck.

The 2022 Santa Cruz is breaking new ground for Hyundai Motor America. Though the Santa Cruz has the look of a truck, it officially falls into the SUV, truck and crossover segments. But according to Hyundai, the Santa Cruz is a Sport-Adventure Vehicle.

What makes the Santa Cruz different is its distinctive look.

“Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. My test drive of the Santa Cruz exemplified superb maneuverability, making it a pleasure to drive in city and off-road settings.

It goes without saying that the Santa Cruz is a fun drive with comfort and ample space. Though it is rated to seat five comfortably, the front seats are comfortable for just about about any height. Based on how tall the driver is, that could leave little room in the back. Legroom for front passengers is about 41.4 inches, leaving 36.5 inches for rear legroom.

Hyundai’s version of a crossover vehicle with an open bed in the back like a truck has versatility plus offers adventurous customers with a host of Urban life connectivity.

Work and play flexibility

Open cargo area and secured, lockable storage

Towing capability and fuel efficiency

Hyundai offers four trims, SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and Limited with pricing starting with the entry-level SE at $25,174 up to $40,905 for the Limited.

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a delightfultruck that offers a fresh-faced look to Hyundai’s fleet.