Marques Houston and his wife Miya welcome their 1st baby (photos)

Former Immature lead singer Marques Houston became a father earlier this month. The 40-year-old R&B statesman and his 21-year-old wife Miya Houston welcomed their first child together on Dec. 2, a daughter named Zara. Houston spoke to Us Weekly about the birth and the naming of their little bundle of joy.

“Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. There was no special reason. She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents,” Houston stated.

The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps and didn’t reveal the news until after Zara was born. Houston also hit up Instagram to share a few pictures of his family and sent a special message to Miya.

“Beauty in rare form. A child is such a blessing from Jehovah. A woman’s body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human. I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama 🥰 to watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle! Thank you Jehovah for our blessing! #Zara #HappilyMarried #ImaDaddyNow #MommyMiya #GirlDad,” the “Never Lie” singer posted.

Miya also shared a few photos and sent a special note to Marques as well.

“Thank you for making me a mommy! And thank Jehovah for such the beautiful blessing to carry our beautiful daughter, and giving us such an unexplainable and unconditional love! She is our biggest blessing 😍, the new mom further posted.

Check out a few photos of the Houstons and their baby girl Zara below.