Nancy Redd shares excitement of writing a children’s book for Christmas

In anticipation of her latest children’s book, The Real Santa, writer Nancy Redd has been celebrating Christmas since the summer. As we draw closer to Christmas, Nancy Redd, professional talker, shopper and author took a few minutes to speak about her new book. Below are a few takeaways from her hour-long conversation on rolling out’s Meet the Author.

What is the story behind the title The Real Santa?

I wanted to name it Black Santa because this was my dream to have a Black Santa title. But it came to me one night [the title] The Real Santa because the lifelong question for children has been, what does the real Santa look like, and the answer has never been Black and I feel very fortunate to directly address this question with a nurturing and fulfilling answer that our kids can feel satisfied by.

Who is your target audience for this book?

Well, the technical level is from two to eight years old. However, with a picture book, often they are read by older children to their younger siblings, and also let’s be honest, I find the power of a picture book to be more than just for children. A lot of parents when they’re reading it to their children are getting a lot out of it.

Continue reading on the next page.