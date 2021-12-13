Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Issa Rae earn Golden Globe nods

African American actors are the beneficiaries of the reconfigured Hollywood Foreign Press Association voting body, resulting in a significant increase in deserved nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter are among the Black notables to score nods. Both Washington and Smith were nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for their films The Tragedy of Macbeth and King Richard, respectively.

Meanwhile, Aunjanue Ellis got a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture category for her role in King Richard. Beyoncé and Dixon were nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the hit single “Be Alive” for King Richard.

Billy Porter and Issa Rae earned nominations for best actor and actress in TV series categories for “POSE” and “Insecure,” respectively, while Tracee Ellis Ross joins Rae as an actress nominee.

The HFPA finally responded to the vociferous cries for more diversity after a New York Times article in early 2021 revealed that there were no Black members and very few minority voters.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said during the nomination ceremony that was aired via livestream. “For the past eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better.

“We also have 21 new members. The largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”

According to the HFPA’s website, six Black members were added among their 21 most recent additions. The Globes will air on Jan. 6, 2022.