Denver Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas in win against Detroit Lions

Late last Thursday, news circulated that former Georgia Tech and NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, at the age of 33.

Thomas played eight of his nine years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, making four Pro Bowls and winning the 2015 Super Bowl with the team.

To honor Thomas, the Broncos paid tribute to the receiver on Sunday against the Detroit Lions with a moment of silence before the game and a video tribute. On the first play of the opening drive, the Broncos only had 10 men on the field and let the play clock run out.

After scoring their first touchdown of the game, the Broncos players placed the ball on the “88” that was painted on their sideline. In the fourth quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons intercepted quarterback Jared Goff and placed the ball on the logo as well.

“I made the play, I kind of blacked out and the only thing I thought of was heading over and giving it to DT,” Simmons said. “He was special.”

Throughout the game, fans in the stadium chanted “DT” as his number showed up on the video board.

The Broncos won the game, beating the Lions 38-10.