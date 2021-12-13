Karen accuses Black man of stealing phone; then gets her just deserts

Being Black can get difficult sometimes.

You’re more likely to be the next victim of a random traffic stop and more likely to die in police custody after getting arrested. You might even get accused of stealing a lost phone.

TikTok user T Love uploaded a video of a White woman accusing him of stealing her phone while in a store. The minute and a half video begins with the person holding the camera asking the store clerk to call the accuser’s phone “because she won’t let us call it.”

When the accuser continues to dig through her purse, she begins to give the clerk her number and continues accusing the Black customer.

“Well, he could’ve turned off the ringer,” the accuser said, as she stared down the Black customer. “I really need my phone back.”

The White woman continued to accuse the man of stealing the phone. She said he took it when he walked by her and she had the phone over her purse.

The store clerk gave his cellphone to her to type in her number.

“I can hear it right now!” The accuser said once she called herself.

“Is it in your purse, ma’am?” The camera person asked the accuser.

“It is,” the accuser responded, in a much less condescending tone. “I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

“No, you’re not,” the camera person replied. “F— off.”

The person recording and Black customer then walked to the register to check out their items. The accuser followed them to apologize again.

“I’m so sorry,” the accuser repeated. “I just freaked out.”

The caption for the video reads “Karen really pulled this at a Spencer’s. [email protected] alive and well.” Typing out the word “racism” would’ve put the video at risk of being taken down or censored on the platform. Watch the full video on the next page.