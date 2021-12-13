‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Stevie J and son get kicked off flight at LAX (photos)

Stevie J and drama have maintained a close relationship ever since he reemerged on the hit reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

The famous music producer and one of his sons were booted off a flight that was scheduled to take off from Los Angeles to Atlanta when they violated the airline’s rules of bringing on an alcoholic beverage.

According to a blogger who captured the scene on camera, Stevie J and son Steven Jordan II, were ordered off the plane because the son allegedly disobeyed the gate agent’s instruction to discard the beverage before boarding.

There is a dispute as to whether Steven Jordan II brought the drink on the plane or if he failed to discard the beverage fast enough to the gate agent’s liking. What’s not disputed is the fact that the father and son were forced to deplane.

Stevie J was ticked off about it and began berating the gate agent and even threatened to sue the airline, according to the blogger who recorded the episode and posted it online.

The irascible Stevie J became so livid that he began calling the gate agent names. Airport police officers were dispatched to the scene to ensure calm. No arrests were made.

The former husband of fellow reality star Joseline Hernandez insists that he and his son did as they were told regarding the drink, but he believes there was a racial component to how they were treated.

In any event, Stevie J has not been put on the no-fly list and he and his son were simply booked on the next flight to Georgia. He was, according to his Instagram post, able to get home in time to celebrate his daughter’s 12th birthday.