50 Cent and Snoop Dogg partner up for new ‘Murder Was the Case’ project

Rapper 50 Cent shared a few weeks back that he and Snoop Dogg were in talks to turn the former Death Row rapper’s 1993 murder trial into a television series. The G-Unit boss spoke on social media about his future plans when Snoop appeared on his latest crime series, “BMF.” The project has now been green-lighted by Starz and they are currently looking for a writer to pen the show as it continues to develop.

“A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case” will tell the story of how, in 1993, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik. The trial took place during the launch of Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, and the program will show what Snoop dealt with in front of and behind cameras.

