Deion Sanders wins Eddie Robinson Award

Deion Sanders just keeps on winning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, Sanders was named the 2021 recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the national coach of the year in the Division I subdivision.

The Jackson State Football head coach has turned the program around in his first full season, leading the Tigers to an 11-1 season, while going 9-0 in the SWAC conference. Sanders was off the sidelines for three games as well, after having foot surgery for an injury he was dealing with for years.

To add to their phenomenal season, they will play in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It has been announced that tickets for the game have sold out.

Sanders isn’t the only one in the family that is winning an award, as his son Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback of the Tigers, is the recipient of the 2021 Jerry Rice Award. He became the first HBCU player to win the award.

Sanders beat out 2016’s recipient, head coach K.C. Keeler for the award. The awards show will air on Bally Sports Regional Networks on Jan. 8, 2022.