HBCU Night helped connect students to over $52M in scholarships

Andres Martin is the founder and executive director of HBCU Night, an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit and event. Martin is also the author of HBCU Night. HBCU Night is responsible for connecting over 38,000 scholars in 2020 and is now at 48,000. The platform allows HBCU recruiters to help facilitate over $52 million in scholarships to students in over 1,200 cities, globally. These events are free both physically and virtually. HBCU Night is returning to arenas around the country in February 2022.

How did HBCUs react to the virtual fair?

Speaking to recruiters over the phones and virtual meetings was great because we knew that this approach would be a win for the recruiters, the students, the HBCUs, and our organization. According to our recruitment participants, being able to connect with students has been helpful with identifying and academic profiles for admissions review. The virtual chats have been useful as well.

The admissions recruiters love the idea of being able to present admissions materials, admissions requirements, current HBCU student panels, scholarship opportunities, and chat with prospective students directly in the chats. They love the fact that our nights are free to sign up for the recruiters and free to sign up for the prospective students. This led to an influx of retention conversations from the HBCU recruitment partners.

Continue reading on the next page.