Rams without their top cornerback on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their top cornerback on “Monday Night Football” against the top seeded Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams announced that Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday’s game. Tight end Tyler Higbee was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams currently have five players placed on the list, which include Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein, and Donte’ Deayon.

Ramsey leads the Rams defense this season with three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

This will be a big blow for the Rams, due to Ramsey covering the opposing team’s best wide receiver. This week it would have been Deandre Hopkins, who is known as one of the best receivers in the league.

With this being a divisional matchup, the stakes will be higher than a usual game. If the Cardinals win, they will clinch a playoff berth and be ahead three game in the NFC West. If the Rams win, they will be one game behind Arizona in the division.

The game will kickoff tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST.