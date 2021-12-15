8 perfect gifts for every type of man in your life

Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can be quite a challenge. Whether it be your husband, father, dad, or best friend, getting them a pair of socks or a tie can feel a bit lackluster. Gifts that are personable, and speak to one of their hobbies or interests will help ensure that they’re happy with whatever they receive.

If you find yourself stumped on what to get the men you love this Holiday season, we’ve curated a list of gifts for every type of man in your life.

For the Tech Lover

The Satechi Multi-Device Charging Station is perfect for the man in your life who loves all things tech. It allows up to five USB-powered devices to be charged simultaneously, and one of the ports is a wireless charging slot that is compatible with his AirPods or Apple Watch.