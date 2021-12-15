Actor, singer Keith Robinson drops a surefire family-inspired Christmas ditty

There’s nothing like a good old Christmas song to get you in the spirit of wanting to give and not receive, love not hate, smile not frown.

Multitalented actor, singer, songwriter Keith Robinson pulls off the trifecta with the release of “Nothing Like Christmas Day.” The @TheNovaProspect directed video literally finds Robinson glowing amid Christmas lights that set a festive scene while emitting a holiday utopia that would break down the likes of the Grinch.

“With the state of the world we are currently living in, “Nothing Like Christmas Day” is the perfect antidote to remind us of the most important things in life; spending time with the ones you love during the holiday season,” Robinson said in an official statement.

While strolling down a perfectly lit street with ornaments and decorations galore, Robinson belts lyrics dedicated to his “favorite time of the year.” He touches on favorite Christmas pastimes, including laughter conjured by loved ones in the kitchen, unforgettable memories and the notion of staying up all night waiting for St. Nick.

Written by Keith Robinson and produced by Mike Jackson, “Nothing Like Christmas Day” will be available on all platforms tomorrow, Dec. 16. However, Robinson was gracious enough to share this special treat with rolling out prior to its official release.

When Robinson says there is “Nothing Like Christmas Day,” he absolutely means it.

In addition to the track and video, he is also celebrating the release of two original films dedicated to the biggest holiday of the year in Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas In The City. Either film will be broadcast on the Hallmark channel throughout the holidays.

Peep the video below and do your best to enjoy the holiday season.