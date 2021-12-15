Deion Sanders and Jackson State land No. 1 player in the country

Deion Sanders and Jackson State have made history.

On Dec. 15, Early Signing Day for college football, Coach Prime and the Tigers landed Travis Hunter, a cornerback and the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hunter made the decision official on Instagram Live while standing on the stage at Collins Hill High School in metro Atlanta.

“This hat fits well, but it’s not the one I want,” Hunter said as he threw away a UGA hat.

THE NATION’S NUMBER ONE RECRUIT TRAVIS HUNTER JUST MADE HISTORY!!!!!!!! JACKSON STATE!!!!!!!!! @DeionSanders @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/WOXdqj2auy — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 15, 2021

He was previously committed to Florida State, where Sanders played his college ball.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me,” Hunter wrote on Twitter. “I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves.”

Someone from the audience tossed him a Jackson State hat and he put it on. He also wore an “I Believe” shirt he revealed, Sanders’ slogan since taking over at JSU in 2020.

“I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with fellow Tigers,” Hunter wrote on Twitter. “Along with COach Prime, they have made me feel like I’m already part of the team. Like I’m home. And I can’t wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCUs.”

Hunter is now the highest-rated prospect to ever sign with an HBCU.

“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton–Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be a part of that history, and more, I want to be a part of that future.”

