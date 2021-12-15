Deputy charged with DUI after high-speed chase

One sheriff’s deputy has been arrested while two more deputies have been placed on a leave of absence after the car they were in led police on a high-speed chase of up to 130 miles an hour through Atlanta.

Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy Tibias Dechun Holmes was arrested for driving his 2016 Honda Accord driving at high rates of speed on I-20 into Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

A Georgia State Patrol officer reportedly clocked Holmes at speeds of 110 miles an hour while driving westbound toward Atlanta near Moreland Avenue. When the GSP turned on the lights to try to pull Holmes over, he reportedly raised his speed to 130 mph. Only when another state trooper got in front of Holmes did he slow down and eventually come to a stop near Hill Avenue close to downtown Atlanta.

Holmes was immediately handcuffed and, during questioning, he identified himself as a deputy. The arresting officer stated he detected an “overwhelming odor of alcohol” on Holmes.

Two of the other three men in the car, 22-year-old Anthony Isaac and 25-year-old Brandon Oglesby, are also Rockdale sheriff’s deputies. They were placed on leave after the Georgia State Patrol officer reported they were also under the influence. Oglesby was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his possession.

A supervisor with the Rockdale County sheriff’s office arrived to confiscate their service firearms. He then transported Holmes, Isaac and Oglesby back to suburban Conyers, the county seat of Rockdale.