Kevin Durant wants a Rolex from Steph Curry after helping him break record

Steph Curry made NBA history in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, 2021, after breaking the record for 3-pointers previously held by Ray Allen.

It was a special moment that will go down in history, as Curry embraced his teammates, his parents and Allen after breaking the record.

Following the game, Curry showed respect to his longtime Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala by getting them both engraved Rolex watches. Both players helped Curry break the record, as they are the top two players who assisted him in getting 3-pointers.

Who else wanted a Rolex? Well, look no further than Kevin Durant.

Durant tweeted “Send the Rollie” after seeing a picture that had him third on the list for the most assists for Curry’s 3-pointers. Durant played for the Warriors with Curry for three seasons, during which they won two championships together.

What is more impressive about the list is that Durant is ahead of Klay Thompson, who has played with Curry longer than Durant, Iguodala and Green. When you’re a sharpshooter yourself, you don’t need to pass the ball.

Maybe both Durant and Thompson will get their watches in the mail.