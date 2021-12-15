Wendy Williams’ son has disowned his mother for the time being

Wendy Williams’ son has reportedly given his famous mother an ultimatum: either clean up and get drug free or he will not be a part of her life for the foreseeable future.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams‘ son Kevin Hunter Jr., says that he can no longer stand by her side “unless she fixes herself” from her addictions.

The producers of the “Wendy Williams Show” announced earlier in December 2021 that the daytime talk show queen is physically unable to return to her show for an indefinite period of time. It also stated that when 2022 arrives, someone else will be hosting the show.

Right now, Sherri Shepherd has been installed as the quasi-host, and rumors have it that she is the leading candidate to replace Williams should it be determined that the talk show queen will never return.

Season 13 of the show was delayed after Williams contracted a breakthrough version of the coronavirus — which means she tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated — which exacerbated her severe medical condition. Williams is already battling Grave’s disease, a thyroid condition, a mental collapse, as well as recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

Several guest hosts have taken helm of the show, including popular rappers Fat Joe and Remi Ma. Actor Michael Rapaport stood in for Shepherd when she underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis, but she has since returned.