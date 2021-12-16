 Skip to content

Man arrested after flying into Florida with 24 pounds of marijuana

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 16, 2021

Jelani Reid.
(Image source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Black man was recently arrested upon landing at a Florida airport with over 20 pounds of marijuana.


On Dec. 13, 2021, 33-year-old Jelani Reid checked his luggage at an airport in Sacramento, California, NBC-2 reported. Upon his arrival at the Southwest Florida International Airport, a K-9 sniffed the luggage and Reid was arrested and charged with marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver.

The use of recreational marijuana is legal in California, but not Florida.


Reid paid his $10K bond and was released on Dec. 14, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website.

