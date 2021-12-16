 Skip to content

Chance The Rapper partnering with Ben & Jerry’s for new ice cream flavor

By Malik Brown | Dec 16, 2021

Chance The Rapper (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Chance The Rapper may have to take the “rapper” out of his name and replace it with “ice cream man” instead.


The Chicago-based rapper has partnered with Ben & Jerry’s to put together a new flavor called “Mint Chocolate Chance.” If you’re a mint chocolate lover, this is the right one for you.

Ben & Jerry’s made it official with a tweet on Dec. 16.


The new ice cream will have a mint flavor filled with brownies, something Chance loved as a child. His mother would make brownies, and he would put them in his mint ice cream, creating a delightful dessert for himself. His daughters also helped with creating the flavor as well.

To make sure everybody can enjoy this new flavor, it will be offered as a traditional ice cream, as well as a non-dairy dessert. Both versions will be in stores across the United States at the beginning of 2022.

SocialWorks, a nonprofit that Chance has had for five years, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the flavored ice cream.

 

