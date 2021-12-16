Chance The Rapper partnering with Ben & Jerry’s for new ice cream flavor

Chance The Rapper may have to take the “rapper” out of his name and replace it with “ice cream man” instead.

The Chicago-based rapper has partnered with Ben & Jerry’s to put together a new flavor called “Mint Chocolate Chance.” If you’re a mint chocolate lover, this is the right one for you.

Ben & Jerry’s made it official with a tweet on Dec. 16.

NEW collab with @chancetherapper!🎤 Introducing Mint Chocolate Chance, euphoric pints that were totally *mint* to be. A portion of Chance The Rapper's proceeds benefit @SocialWorks, his Chicago non-profit org for youth empowerment. Coming 2022! Learn more: https://t.co/Q0ChbgGuf2 pic.twitter.com/qNqYusJqMj — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 16, 2021

The new ice cream will have a mint flavor filled with brownies, something Chance loved as a child. His mother would make brownies, and he would put them in his mint ice cream, creating a delightful dessert for himself. His daughters also helped with creating the flavor as well.

To make sure everybody can enjoy this new flavor, it will be offered as a traditional ice cream, as well as a non-dairy dessert. Both versions will be in stores across the United States at the beginning of 2022.

SocialWorks, a nonprofit that Chance has had for five years, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the flavored ice cream.