Deion Sanders, HBCUs in limelight ahead of highly anticipated Celebration Bowl

The stage is set for the Black college football national championship.

SWAC-champion Jackson State, coached by Deion “Prime” Sanders, and MEAC-champion South Carolina State, coached by Oliver “Buddy” Pough, arrived in Atlanta days before the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18.

On Dec. 16, the teams attended a welcoming dinner and brief discussion at the College Football Hall of Fame.

JSU enters the championship as the discussion of college football, as they picked up the 247Sports Composite rankings No. 1 prospect in the nation, Travis Hunter on Dec. 14. The current Tigers roster is led by Sanders’ sons, freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders and sophomore safety Shilo Sanders, as well as SEC transfers senior linebacker James Houston IV, from Florida, and senior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., from Missouri.

South Carolina State finished the regular season at 6-5, with notable victories over North Carolina Central and Howard University. Sophomore wide receiver Shaquan Davis leads the team with 769 receiving yards on 38 catches in nine games.