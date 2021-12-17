Doja Cat does not like her stage name

Doja Cat was interviewed by Rolling Stone for their January cover story and dove into her career among other things. One of the topics discussed in the interview was her stage name, which, apparently, she is not very fond of.

The rapper says she originally got her name from her love for cats and a marijuana strain.

“My image was the pothead hippie girl, and I’m not that,” she said in the interview. ” ‘Saturday Night Live’ made a joke the other day that Doja Cat sounds like a ‘Pokemon.‘ And … it definitely hurt my feelings.”

She says that she tried to change her name a few times over the years, but an old manager convinced her not to.

Doja Cat also discussed that she doesn’t plan on working with music producer Dr. Luke anymore, after being in a legal battle with singer Kesha.

“I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future,” she said.