McDonald’s owner Muriel Powell is an exceptional leader and mentor

Muriel Powell spent almost 20 years working in corporate America. After graduate school, she attended the University of Virginia where she received her MBA. She immediately began working for a large corporation managing strategy, finance, and multicultural marketing. In 2001, Powell received the opportunity to work for McDonald’s with the desire to be an owner-operator. In 2008 she purchased her first restaurant and has been an owner-operator ever since .

How should leaders connect their business to the communities that they serve?

Leaders have an opportunity to connect their business to the communities they serve through mentorship. The McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program is an example of our commitment to elevating the next generation of leaders through education and opportunities in the communities we serve. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc believed that we at McDonald’s have a responsibility to support the communities that give so much to us. As a McDonald’s owner and operator, I am committed to following that spirit by supporting what’s important to the community, including providing jobs, training, and mentorship opportunities.

Describe three powerful changes that you have seen in the workplace for women and what do you anticipate future changes to be.

We’re seeing better maternity leave policies for career women who wish to have a family. Women are more willing to discuss their pay and request promotions and salary increases when appropriate.

